AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,015.53

Shares of AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) (LON:ABDP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,015.53 and traded as high as $2,250.00. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L) shares last traded at $2,110.00, with a volume of 14,787 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,015.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,924.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £487.84 million and a PE ratio of 104.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s previous dividend of $2.79. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. AB Dynamics plc (ABDP.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.90%.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies testing and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

