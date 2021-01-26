Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (BLX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE: BLX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

1/20/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$45.00 to C$51.00.

1/14/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC.

1/13/2021 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$43.00 to C$55.00.

12/1/2020 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) was given a new C$45.00 price target on by analysts at CSFB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/1/2020 – Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$45.00 price target on the stock.

TSE:BLX opened at C$54.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,767.10. Boralex Inc. has a one year low of C$17.91 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6796349 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

