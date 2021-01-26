VeriTeQ (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Shares of VeriTeQ Co. (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.24. VeriTeQ shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 17,184 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About VeriTeQ (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

