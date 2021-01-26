AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.71

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and traded as high as $5.82. AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 325,421 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.03.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%.
About AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.