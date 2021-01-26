DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $77.81

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.81 and traded as high as $78.50. DBS Group shares last traded at $78.45, with a volume of 46,171 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

