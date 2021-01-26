Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:USAP opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.96. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $13.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

