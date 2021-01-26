Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.41. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The company had revenue of $142.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TARO opened at $76.80 on Tuesday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $83.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average is $64.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

