Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49 billion. Commercial Metals posted sales of $1.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.95 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $24.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $208.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 36,980 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,164,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,490,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.