Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rackspace Technology Company Profile
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.