Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $19.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JDC JSC L.P. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

