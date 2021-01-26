Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banner from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of BANR opened at $50.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.83.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Banner’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 84.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,361,000 after buying an additional 245,722 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 8.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 562,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,149,000 after buying an additional 45,679 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Banner by 14.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after buying an additional 27,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Banner by 30.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 103,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Banner by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,281,000 after buying an additional 23,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

