ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $50.00 Price Target at B. Riley

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ON. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of ON opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 27,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $776,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 210,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 34,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 11,426 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 363,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

