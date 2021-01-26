FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.56.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $48.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $546,698.88. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,104 shares of company stock worth $2,892,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in FormFactor by 271.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the third quarter worth $110,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

