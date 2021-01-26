Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.85.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $738.24 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.40 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 6.4% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,127,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,217,000 after acquiring an additional 306,326 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 16.4% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,004,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,786,000 after acquiring an additional 282,622 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 42.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 864,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 258,222 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 31.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 373,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 88,779 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.