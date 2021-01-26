Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

CTBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised Community Trust Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

CTBI stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $699.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 528.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

