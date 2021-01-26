Reviewing The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) and Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for The Buckle and Destination XL Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Buckle 1 0 0 0 1.00 Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Buckle currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 68.15%. Destination XL Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 335.16%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than The Buckle.

Risk & Volatility

The Buckle has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.3% of The Buckle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. 41.9% of The Buckle shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Buckle and Destination XL Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Buckle 13.07% 27.47% 13.03% Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Buckle and Destination XL Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Buckle $900.25 million 1.90 $104.43 million $2.14 16.14 Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A

The Buckle has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Summary

The Buckle beats Destination XL Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc. operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece. The company also provides services, such as hemming, gift-wrapping, layaways, guest loyalty program, the Buckle private label credit card, and personalized stylist services, as well as special order system that allows stores to obtain requested merchandise from other company stores or its online order fulfillment center. As of February 02-2019, it operated 450 retail stores in 42 states under the Buckle and The Buckle names. The Buckle, Inc. also sells its products through its Website, buckle.com. The company was formerly known as Mills Clothing, Inc. and changed its name to The Buckle, Inc. in April 1991. The Buckle, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

