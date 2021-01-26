$5.60 Billion in Sales Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.63 billion and the highest is $6.06 billion. D.R. Horton posted sales of $4.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year sales of $25.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.41 billion to $30.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.18 billion to $30.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DHI. Raymond James upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. 140166 upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upgraded D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.27.

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $1,623,396.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $802,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,328 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,934 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $789,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,627 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after acquiring an additional 748,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after acquiring an additional 463,358 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. D.R. Horton has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $81.21.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.