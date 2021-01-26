ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ANGI. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.34.

ANGI opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,271.27 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of ANGI Homeservices stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,943,776 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

