Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Shares of AUTL opened at $8.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.97. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. Equities analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

