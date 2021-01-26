BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioNTech SE is a biotechnology company. It develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. BioNTech SE is based in Mainz, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Shares of BNTX opened at $110.61 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of -1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.62.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1,283.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $24,407,000. Natixis purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $21,184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in BioNTech by 136.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth approximately $7,717,000. Institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

