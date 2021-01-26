Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

Cutera stock opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $475.21 million, a P/E ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $29.56.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $39.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cutera by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,817 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,130,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Cutera by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

