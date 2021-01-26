DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $286.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DOCU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.95.

DOCU stock opened at $244.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.40. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The company has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,704 shares of company stock worth $9,349,067. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 230.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 42.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.3% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 53.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

