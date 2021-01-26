Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TS. CSFB initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an underperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Tenaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.27.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.74 million. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 131.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Tenaris in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Tenaris in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

