County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded to Outperform by Hovde Group

Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $25.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $23.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ICBK. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.70.

ICBK stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $137.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wayne D. Mueller sold 29,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $622,618.92. Also, insider Mark Andrew Miller sold 2,000 shares of County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $40,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,698.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,889 shares of company stock worth $962,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of County Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of County Bancorp by 17.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

