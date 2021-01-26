Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VRNT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

Shares of VRNT opened at $75.66 on Monday. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $75.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 315.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.48.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares in the company, valued at $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verint Systems during the third quarter worth about $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Verint Systems by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

