JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

JTC stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Monday. JTC PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602 ($7.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 556.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.79. The company has a market capitalization of £737.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51.

About JTC PLC (JTC.L)

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

