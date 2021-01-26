JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
JTC stock opened at GBX 602 ($7.87) on Monday. JTC PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280 ($3.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 602 ($7.87). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 556.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.79. The company has a market capitalization of £737.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51.
About JTC PLC (JTC.L)
