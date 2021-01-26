Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:BPC opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.43.
Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile
Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.