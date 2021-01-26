Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) (LON:BPC) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:BPC opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.83 million and a PE ratio of -7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc has a one year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 5.72 ($0.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.43.

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (BPC.L) Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

