NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.34) on Monday. NCC Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market cap of £716.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07.
About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)
