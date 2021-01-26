NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of NCC Group plc (NCC.L) (LON:NCC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON NCC opened at GBX 255.50 ($3.34) on Monday. NCC Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 125.40 ($1.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 254.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 202.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market cap of £716.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07.

Get NCC Group plc (NCC.L) alerts:

About NCC Group plc (NCC.L)

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group plc (NCC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.