Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Given a €10.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €9.25 ($10.88).

ETR ENI opened at €8.35 ($9.83) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a 12-month high of €13.61 ($16.01). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion and a PE ratio of -3.12.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

