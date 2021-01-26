adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €305.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €310.00 ($364.71) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €268.72 ($316.14).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

FRA ADS opened at €269.00 ($316.47) on Monday. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €289.45 and a 200 day moving average of €271.33.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.