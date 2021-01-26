Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Hubbell to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $164.09 on Tuesday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $172.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.79.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

In related news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,564,175.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $490,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.