Harley-Davidson (HOG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harley-Davidson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE HOG opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

