Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.58

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.92. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 280 shares.

DALXF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on Spartan Delta from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

