Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as high as $4.60. Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) shares last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 928,200 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. National Bank Financial raised Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.41.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$319.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$267.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.07 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post -0.2086 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

