Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.46

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.46 and traded as low as $12.15. Ocean Bio-Chem shares last traded at $12.73, with a volume of 35,868 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $120.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP Gregor M. Dornau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $119,595.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $144,168. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Ocean Bio-Chem worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI)

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

