Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.21

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.21 and traded as low as $135.60. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) shares last traded at $135.80, with a volume of 3,346,450 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29.

In related news, insider Caoimhe Giblin acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

