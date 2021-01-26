Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $115.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Discover Financial Services from an underperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $89.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $100.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,298,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,683,000 after acquiring an additional 816,352 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,065,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,883,000 after acquiring an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,788,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

