Head to Head Contrast: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) versus Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Edap Tms alerts:

This table compares Edap Tms and Micron Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $50.23 million 4.97 $1.69 million $0.06 143.50 Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.65 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

Edap Tms has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Edap Tms and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 3 0 3.00 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edap Tms currently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.57%. Given Edap Tms’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms -4.03% -11.54% -5.78% Micron Solutions 2.26% 19.35% 4.88%

Summary

Edap Tms beats Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS). The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer. It also provides disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The UDS division develops, markets, manufactures, and services medical devices for the minimally invasive diagnosis or treatment of urological disorders primarily urinary stones and other clinical indications. This segment offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals; and Endo-UP platform, manages urinary stones, as well as Sonolith i-sys. It also leases lithotripters; sells disposables and spare parts; maintenance services; and distributes urodynamic products and urology lasers. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include public and private hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.