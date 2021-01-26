Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SSREY opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.