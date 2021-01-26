Swiss Re’s (SSREY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY opened at $22.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.