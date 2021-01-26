Head to Head Comparison: Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zicix and Natera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A Natera 0 1 9 0 2.90

Natera has a consensus target price of $95.80, indicating a potential downside of 19.50%. Given Natera’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natera is more favorable than Zicix.

Profitability

This table compares Zicix and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zicix N/A N/A N/A Natera -52.11% -53.39% -25.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zicix and Natera’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Natera $302.33 million 33.60 -$124.83 million ($1.99) -59.80

Zicix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natera.

Volatility & Risk

Zicix has a beta of 3.82, meaning that its stock price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natera has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Natera shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Natera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Natera beats Zicix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Natera

Natera, Inc. provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora products of conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests; and Signatera, a circulating tumor DNA technology that analyzes and tracks mutations to an individual's tumor. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 100 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. It has a partnership agreement with BGI Genomics Co., Ltd. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize NGS-based genetic testing assays; and Foundation Medicine, Inc. to develop and commercialize personalized circulating tumor DNA monitoring assays. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

