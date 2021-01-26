Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$27.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.69.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

TSE:SU opened at C$22.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$42.13.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.