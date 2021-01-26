Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s (SU) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at ATB Capital

ATB Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a C$27.50 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price objective on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$27.69.
TSE:SU opened at C$22.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$34.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$42.13.
Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
