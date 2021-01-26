Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has C$25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$22.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WJX. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$17.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

WJX opened at C$20.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.18. The stock has a market cap of C$407.49 million and a PE ratio of 12.63. Wajax Co. has a 1 year low of C$4.90 and a 1 year high of C$21.24.

Wajax Co. (WJX.TO) (TSE:WJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$340.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Wajax Co. will post 1.7513769 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Wajax Co. (WJX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

