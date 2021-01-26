Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) Price Target Increased to C$13.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) had its target price raised by Cormark from C$9.50 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PL. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.00.

PL stock opened at C$9.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.08. Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of C$329.26 million and a P/E ratio of -48.86.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO) (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$131.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$127.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ltd. Prospect Co. sold 75,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.51, for a total value of C$639,423.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,040,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$34,400,062.35.

About Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. (PL.TO)

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets for industrial electrical power generation and home heating consumption in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel in the form of industrial wood pellets for electricity generation, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

