Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective upped by ATB Capital from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AC. National Bank Financial set a C$30.00 price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.21.

TSE:AC opened at C$20.86 on Monday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$48.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -1.71.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -3.3428415 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total value of C$68,627.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

