Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $450.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lam Research from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $440.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $567.76 on Monday. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $181.38 and a fifty-two week high of $585.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.56. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total value of $4,691,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $21,774,505. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and the southeast Asia. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

