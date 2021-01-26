Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Lowered to “Hold” at ING Group

ING Group lowered shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Basic-Fit stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.04.
Basic-Fit Company Profile
