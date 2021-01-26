Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Lowered to “Hold” at ING Group

ING Group lowered shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Basic-Fit stock opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. Basic-Fit has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

Get Basic-Fit alerts:

Basic-Fit Company Profile

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, France, and Spain. As of March 16, 2020, it operated 784 fitness clubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Basic-Fit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basic-Fit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.