Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Upgraded by Danske to “Buy”

Danske upgraded shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

TPDKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Topdanmark A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Topdanmark A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:TPDKY opened at $4.65 on Monday. Topdanmark A/S has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. It offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, and injuries.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Topdanmark A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topdanmark A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.