Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CARS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.

Shares of CARS opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $923.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $144.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.25 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 107,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,596 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cars.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

