Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Given New $12.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.50 to $12.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
CARS has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Cars.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.43.
Shares of CARS opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $923.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average is $9.46.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,773,000 after buying an additional 107,730 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 298,596 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,853,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after purchasing an additional 100,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cars.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
