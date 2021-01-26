LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $255.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $212.09.

LHC Group stock opened at $219.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.64.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $530.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.40 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LHC Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 230 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LHC Group in the third quarter worth $84,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

