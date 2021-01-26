Morgan Stanley Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $161.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.80.

NYSE:VMC opened at $156.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average is $137.65. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

