CBTX (CBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. CBTX had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 5.35%. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CBTX alerts:

CBTX stock opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18. CBTX has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $688.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CBTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.